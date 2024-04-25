KSRTC deploys 475 buses for election duty

April 25, 2024

Passengers forced to wait for long hours at bus stands

Mysore/Mysuru: With just few hours left for the polling in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency tomorrow, the officials deputed on poll duty and police personnel deployed to various polling booths across the districts were seen being transported to their respective locations in KSRTC buses attached to KSRTC Mysuru City and Rural Divisions.

KSRTC combining both City and Rural Division has deployed a total of 475 buses for election purpose. While KSRTC City Division has allocated 255 buses out of the total 536 buses, the Rural Division has deployed 220 buses out of 700 buses available with them.

Meanwhile, both Divisional Controllers of City and Rural Divisions Veeresh and H. Srinivas, respectively, visited various bus depots under their divisions to oversee the operations.

The officials instructed the depot managers to ensure passenger buses were operated on regular routes where the demand was more. Apart from the regular buses, spare buses have also been deployed to ferry the passengers.

However, the uninformed passengers at the KSRTC City and Sub Urban Bus Stands were seen stuck at the bus stands and various bus stops as they waited for long hours to board the buses to reach their respective destinations.

This apart, the Election Commission has also hired private buses for the transport of election officials and police personnel to various destinations.