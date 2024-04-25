Mock polls to be held at 5.30 am ahead of voting: DC

April 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Before the commencement of voting at 7 am tomorrow (Apr. 26), Poll Officers assigned to booths are required to conduct a mock voting test at 5.30 am and submit a report to the District Electoral Officer.

Addressing the Poll Officers and personnel at Maharani’s College on JLB Road, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also serves as the District Returning Officer, emphasised the necessity of conducting the mock voting test. He stated that poll personnel must conduct this test to ensure a smooth voting process.

“The Poll Officer at each booth has been provided with a 26-point questionnaire concerning the functioning of EVMs, VVPATs, and other aspects of the voting process. It is mandatory to answer this questionnaire and submit it to the District Electoral Office in Mysuru after the mock test using the Elect-App, a dedicated application installed for this purpose,” he said.

This measure is aimed at guaranteeing foolproof and hassle-free voting. Dr. Rajendra highlighted the installation of CCTV cameras in all polling booths across the district, underscoring that they will be continuously monitored without interruption throughout the voting period.

Furthermore, he informed that a total of 9,809 personnel have been assigned for poll duty in the Constituency, including 2,434 Presiding Officers, 2,482 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 4,893 Polling Officers.

The polling staff will be equipped with a kit containing EVMs, VVPATs, and all other necessary polling materials, including indelible ink and stationery items.

At their respective mustering centres, polling personnel were provided with drinking water, shelter, and other essential amenities across all four venues. Subsequently, after collecting their kits containing EVMs and other poll materials, personnel were observed departing for their designated booths via KSRTC buses and other vehicles arranged by the District Administration.

In addition to DC Dr. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, and other senior officials visited the mustering centres to provide guidance and oversee the smooth progress of operations.

Out of the 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Karnataka, 14 constituencies in the Southern part of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, while the remaining 14, situated in the Northern part, will go to the polls on May 7. Vote counting will commence on June 4 following the conclusion of all seven phases of polling across the country, ending on June 1.