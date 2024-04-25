T20 World Cup – 2024: KMF to sponsor Ireland and Scotland Cricket Teams

April 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to increase its global presence, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), popular for its ‘Nandini’ brand, has decided to sponsor the Scotland and Ireland cricket teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup jointly hosted by USA and West Indies from June 1.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KMF Managing Director M.K. Jagadish said that the Federation had decided to be one of the sponsors of both the cricket teams following requests from dealers and staff to increase KMF’s brand visibility in Indian and Global Markets.

“We are not present in the media and other platforms. Our dealers had been complaining about the lack of advertisements and it was decided to sponsor the cricket teams during the upcoming World Cup,” said Jagadish.

The KMF MD also told SOM that the Federation had also decided to open two more new Nandini parlours at Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Recently, the KMF opened its parlour in Dubai making inroads into the Middle East. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by West Indies and United States of America (USA) from June 1 to June 29.

The first match will see USA taking on Canada. A total of 55 matches will be played across nine venues and 20 teams will be taking part in the tournament.

India will start its World Cup campaign on June 5 playing against Ireland. On June 9 India will play against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.