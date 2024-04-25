What’s closed, what’s open tomorrow?

April 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As Karnataka prepares for voting tomorrow, Apr. 26, across 14 constituencies, various institutions, offices, and services are poised for closure in accordance with election protocols.

Anticipated closures encompass several sectors, including schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions in Mysuru, along with non-essential government services. Corporate offices are directed to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the voting process as mandated by law.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks will remain closed only in the cities where polling is scheduled to take place on April 26. In fact, banks will be closed for three days from tomorrow — Apr. 26 voting day, Apr. 27 fourth Saturday and Apr. 28 Sunday.

The Karnataka High Court has also declared a general holiday for its Benches on Apr. 26 and May 7, corresponding to the voting days in Karnataka. The Mysuru Law Courts have also declared a holiday on Apr. 26.

Despite these closures, essential services such as public transport operated by the KSRTC and hospitals will continue uninterrupted. There might be disruptions along various routes as many of the KSRTC buses have been deployed on election duty to transport personnel and materials to the polling booths.

Commercial establishments are expected to function, albeit with delayed openings to facilitate early voting by eligible employees on election day.

In addition to the dry days enforced by officials, where liquor sales are suspended from 5 pm on Wednesday, Apr. 24, until midnight on Apr. 26, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been implemented from 6 pm on Apr. 24 until midnight on Apr. 26.

This order prohibits gatherings exceeding five individuals, rallies, public meetings, and possession of lethal weapons and explosives, display and burning of effigies, delivery of provocative speeches, and public chanting of political slogans.