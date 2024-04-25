Officers leave for 2,202 polling booths after mustering process

April 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A day ahead of the polling in 14 Constituencies in the Southern part of Karnataka, including Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar (SC), for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scheduled tomorrow (Apr. 26), the mustering process for the Mysuru-Kodagu seat was conducted at four different venues for four city Assembly segments falling under the Mysuru-Kodagu segment this morning.

The mustering process involves the delivery of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), their accessories, and other polling materials to officials on poll duty.

For the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, mustering process was held at Maharani’s College campus on JLB Road. For the Chamaraja Assembly segment, it occurred at Baden Powell School near old DC Office.

Similarly, for the Krishnaraja Assembly segment, mustering was conducted at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, and for the Narasimharaja Assembly segment, it took place at JSS College of Arts, Science, and Commerce on Ooty Road.

In addition to these, the mustering process was also carried out in four other Assembly segments of the Constituency — Madikeri, Virajpet, Hunsur, and Periyapatna — at their respective taluk centres.

In the Constituency spanning Mysuru and Kodagu districts, there are a total of 2,202 booths catering to 20,92,222 voters, including 10,26,324 men, 10,65,714 women, and 184 individuals from other gender categories. Among these booths, 435 are classified as sensitive, with an additional 41 identified as hyper-sensitive.

Each booth is managed by a team consisting of four poll personnel, comprising a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer, an Assistant, and a Policeman. Additionally, Voter Assistance Centres have been established in all cluster booths, which are centres hosting more than three booths at one location. These centres are designed to guide voters to their respective booths and provide any necessary assistance related to the voting process.