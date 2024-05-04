Rain havoc: One killed, 3 students among 4 injured

May 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A 34-year-old man met his tragic end, while four others suffered injuries in the rain related incidents that occurred in the city yesterday evening.

Shivakumar, a construction worker hailing from Marashettihalli in Mysuru taluk, was rushing towards a shed to take shelter from rain at Nadanahalli on T. Narasipur Road, when the zinc sheet covering the roof of the shed, blew off due to the heavy wind and hit him, causing his death instantly. Alanahalli Police have registered a case.

Auto driver hospitalised

In another incident, 54-year-old Noor Ahmed from Rajivnagar, an autorickshaw driver by profession, was injured after a tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle near KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand. He has been admitted to K.R. Hospital for head injuries. Lashkar Police have registered a case.

Ayurveda students injured

In two more separate incidents, three students of JSS Ayurveda Medical College, Lallithadripura suffered injuries when roadside trees fell on them on Friday.

Sahana was travelling on her Activa scooter near Lalitha Mahal helipad when a tree suddenly fell on her scooter. Fortunately she escaped with minor injuries and was treated at JSS Ayurveda Hospital attached to college in Lalithadripura.

Two other students, Amir Irfan and M.D. Shamsuddin, sustained injuries when a tree fell on them while travelling on Karanji Lake Road. The seriously injured riders were rushed to JSS Hospital on MG road, and are said to be out of danger.