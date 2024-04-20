Anti-incumbency wave across country, claims CM

April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that there’s a strong undercurrent of anti-incumbency against the ruling Government at the Centre across the country. He dismissed the BJP’s claims of a Modi wave, asserting instead that the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. Bloc will secure a majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing press persons at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar this morning, Siddaramaiah criticised the Modi Government for allegedly favouring corporates and capitalists while neglecting the poor.

Responding to the Congress party’s recent newspaper advertisements mocking the BJP-led Centre’s governance by depicting ‘Chombu’ (empty vessel), the CM defended the advertisement. He cited the Modi Government’s alleged failure to release drought relief funds, devolve taxes, and provide other grants promised to the state. He highlighted the government’s failure to fulfil promises such as crediting Rs. 15 lakh to every citizen’s account, among others.

Neha murder case

Regarding the Neha Hiremath murder case in Hubballi, which has sparked significant controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong condemnation for the crime. He assured that the perpetrator has been promptly arrested, emphasising that the law will take its due course. Siddaramaiah affirmed that his Government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

He flayed the opposition BJP-JD(S) coalition for politicising the issue and exploiting the tragedy for political mileage. Siddaramaiah maintained that the State’s law and order situation is superior compared to other states.

Later, Siddaramaiah left for K.R. Nagar by helicopter, where he was scheduled to address a campaign rally for Mandya Congress candidate Star Chandru.