‘If Siddaramaiah cannot protect a Congress Corporator’s family, how can he save the State?’

April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and NDA candidate from Mandya H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in Karnataka, alleging a lack of control over the State’s law and order situation.

Addressing media after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt in the city this morning, Kumaraswamy referenced the recent tragic murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.

He questioned the Congress Government and Siddaramaiah, highlighting their failure to protect the family of a Corporator from their own party. Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the CM’s and Government’s ability to ensure the safety of the State’s citizens given these circumstances.

“The CM, without having complete details, has stated certain damaging things about Hiremath’s family to media. He should not have spoken on the matter without understanding its sensitivity. The State Govt’s appeasement of a particular community has contributed to such incidents,” HDK remarked.

He highlighted incidents such as the murder of four members of the same family in Gadag, the attack on a person who composed a song on PM Modi in Mysuru, and untoward incidents in Kodagu, attributing them to the protection of individuals who had voiced pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

Reacting to the Congress’s protest in Bengaluru, where they were seen holding empty tumblers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, former CM Kumaraswamy derided the demonstration, suggesting that it symbolised the party’s act of begging for alms after emptying the State’s treasury.

Addressing questions regarding MP Sumalatha Ambarish’s absence from campaigning in Mandya, Kumaraswamy mentioned that Sumalatha, previously associated with the BJP, would be conducting her campaign at locations designated by the party’s high command. He added that she might also visit Mandya as there are still four days left for public campaigning.