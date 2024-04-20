BJP to host mega convention of micro communities tomorrow
April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The BJP, which has been eyeing to seek the support of members belonging to working class communities in both Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituencies, has organised a mega convention at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city tomorrow (Apr. 21).

Addressing media persons at BJP Headquarters here this morning, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya said that the convention would be inaugurated by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra at 11 am in the presence of NDA candidates Yaduveer Wadiyar (Mysuru-Kodagu LS Seat) and S. Balraj (Chamarajanagar (SC) seat) and prominent party leaders of Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts with the members of Vishwakarma, Ganiga, Nekara, Madivala and other micro communities taking part.

“The convention has been organised to apprise the community members about them being misguided by the Congress State Government and to seek their support for NDA candidates of both Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar (SC) LS seats,” he said and added that communities had about 75,000 votes combining both the Constituencies.

Claiming that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress State Government were temporary in nature, Raghu Kautilya said that the State Government had failed to announce permanent programmes for the welfare of these communities. “The then BJP Government, headed by B.S. Yediyurappa, had announced Rs. 500 crore funds for Boards and Corporations belonging to these micro communities while the present State Government has only released Rs. 150 crore,” he added.

Referring to Neha murder in Hubballi and other incidents, he said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would be requested to recommend for President’s Rule in the State as the present State Government had no control over the Law and Order situation.

Babu Pattar of Vishwakarma community, Chennakeshava of Ganiga community,                                        Cheluvaraju of Nekara community, Rashmi and Rangappachar were present.

