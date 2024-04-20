Trishikha Wadiyar launches women empowerment awareness initiative

April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, wife of titular head of erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat BJP candidate, stressed on the need for creating a conducive atmosphere for women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

She was speaking at the first-ever event of her women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship awareness initiative organised at Srirama Seva Ursu Mandali located near Veterinary Hospital behind Sharada Vilas College of Pharmacy in Krishnamurthypuram here this morning.

Emphasising the vital importance of spreading awareness on women’s empowerment, Trishikha said: “As we host the inaugural event of the women’s awareness initiative, I am filled with hope and optimism. It is crucial that we empower women with the knowledge to access welfare schemes and Government initiatives effectively. Through this initiative, our goal is to initiate meaningful conversations and inspire action towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women”.

Venkatesh Thulasiraman, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NIST, said: “As we face the complexities of the modern world, Science and Technology play a key role in women empowerment. Women entrepreneurs, apart from aiming at enhancing their productivity and competitiveness, should also focus on sustainable development of communities.”

Abhishek, Consultant for SMEs and resource person for Government schemes, in his address, said that empowerment of women entrepreneurs does not merely mean expansion of trade and business. It is also important that women gain a deeper understanding of how to navigate the system with ease and confidence, thus empowering them to seize the benefits and all the opportunities that await them, he added.

The day-long event featured talks by expert speakers who shared valuable insights on various Government welfare schemes and initiatives.

Chaya Nanjappa, social entrepreneur working on rural and tribal women empowerment (Mysuru and Kodagu region), Shubha Puttaswamy, Technical Officer, Farm Sector (4 districts) and others were present.