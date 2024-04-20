Mysuru becomes political headquarters for bigwigs

April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the April 26 voting day nears, all three major political parties — BJP, JD(S) and Congress — are sparing no effort to ensure the victory of their respective candidates from Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituencies, which they consider prestigious.

Leaders of these parties are stationed in Mysuru, conducting brainstorming sessions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been visiting Mysuru frequently to address public rallies in Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar. He has been holding numerous meetings with his confidants, formulating strategies for the victory of Congress candidates.

CM Siddaramaiah and Dy. CM Shivakumar are scheduled to travel to K.R. Nagar, K.R. Pet, and Nagamangala to address public rallies. They are devising strategies to defeat former CM Kumaraswamy from Mandya.

Meanwhile, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and former CM Kumaraswamy, who have been campaigning for NDA candidates, will be in Mysuru to conduct a series of meetings with party workers.

In response to CM Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM Shivakumar’s strategies to defeat Kumaraswamy in Mandya, the former CM is also devising counter-strategies to challenge the Congress.

B.Y. Vijayendra is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru this evening via a special flight after completing a series of election campaigns in Mangaluru. Tomorrow, he will participate in events to seek support for Yaduveer and also visit Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mandya.