People chanting ‘Modi Zindabad’ lack paternal heritage: Professor

April 20, 2024

Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru makes derogatory remarks; fellow activists walk away from press conference

Mandya: Political discourse reached a new nadir yesterday when former University of Mysore Professor, Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru, made a disparaging comment suggesting that individuals chanting ‘Modi Zindabad’ lacked paternal heritage.

The derogatory remark was delivered during a press conference in Mandya, attended by writers and personalities such as M. Ramakrishna, Prof. B. Jayaprakashgowda, writer Mayigowda, Prof. Nagaraju and Dr. Pradeep Kumar.

Prof. Guru asserted the importance of slogans like ‘Karnataka Zindabad’ and ‘Bharat Zindabad’ and said, “People chanting ‘Modi Zindabad’ are not born to their fathers.” This remark drew an immediate rebuke from the people present.

Prof. Jayaprakashgowda and Mayigowda, in protest against the offensive language, opted to leave the press conference, marking their dissent in front of the assembled media.

This incident adds to Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru’s history of controversy, having previously made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and the BJP. He was also arrested for similar offensive and provocative comments directed towards Lord Ram and Hinduism.

Others present give clarification

In a press release, Prof. Jayaprakashgowda and Mayigowda clarified their stance on the events that unfolded during the press conference.

They expressed their initial intention to use the platform to highlight threats to the Constitution but were dismayed by Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru’s disrespectful comments directed at the Prime Minister. “Prof. Guru’s behaviour was unacceptable, especially given his position as an academician, and his remarks are a breach of the decorum expected from someone in his position and learning. We are committed to upholding principles of respect and integrity in public discourse,” they said.

Disappointed by Prof. Guru’s conduct, they conveyed their regret for having shared the stage with him and condemned his actions unequivocally.

BJP files complaint

Following Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru’s controversial remarks, BJP activists from Mandya swiftly took action by filing a complaint with Mandya SP N. Yathish, urging appropriate action against the Professor.

C.T. Manjunath, a spokesperson for the Mandya BJP, accused individuals like Prof. Guru of propagating misinformation aimed at tarnishing the BJP’s image, particularly by spreading fears that the party would tamper with the Constitution if re-elected. Manjunath highlighted the irony of such accusations, noting that historical revisions to the Constitution were predominantly made during Congress administrations.

He further criticised Prof. Guru, likening his behaviour to that of a Congress agent, and said that his actions disregarded the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.