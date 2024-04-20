Man in city attacked for making song lauding PM Modi

April 20, 2024

Police scan CCTV footage to identify accused; form six teams to arrest assaulters

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking turn of events, a man was lured into a room and physically assaulted by a group of individuals for creating a song lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Lakshminarayana, also known as Rohit Raman, is a YouTuber hailing from Hallikerehundi village near Mellahalli in Mandya district.

Lakshminarayana, in his written complaint to the Police, has said, “I was near the Government Guest House sharing my channel link and requesting people to subscribe to my channel when a guy came towards me. I asked him to watch the song and subscribe my channel.”

“He watched it and said it was nice. He then said he would take me inside to meet his friends so that this could be shared with them. As soon as I entered the room, a guy closed my mouth and held my hands from behind. He started abusing me for making this song on PM Modi,” Lakshminarayana added. He also claimed that the men abused him, urinated on him and asked him to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

The Police took him for medical attention following the attack. The Police said that they were having a look at the CCTV footage at the Guest House and investigating the matter further.

Based on the formal complaint lodged by Lakshminarayana, Nazarbad Police have filed charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including wrongful restraint, causing hurt, insult, promoting enmity on religious grounds, criminal intimidation and others.

MLA condemns incident

The lone BJP MLA from Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Constituency, S. Srivatsa, condemned the incident and said that he has spoken to the DCP, seeking action against the culprits. He also warned of protests if the Police took the issue lightly and failed to arrest the accused persons.

The BJP characterised the attackers as ‘fanatical goons’ and accused the Congress of fostering an environment conducive to criminal activities, asserting that Karnataka has regrettably devolved into a ‘Crime State’ under its governance.

Meanwhile, the City Police have formed six special teams to nab the culprits. The team is being led by DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi.