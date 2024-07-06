Surging dengue cases in Karnataka | Declare Medical Emergency, provide free treatment: BJP

July 6, 2024

MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath seeks COVID-like emergency due to rising cases in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hassan

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka has demanded that the Congress Government declare a medical emergency over the rising dengue cases in the State.

Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru this morning, BJP MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who is a renowned cardiologist, demanded that along with declaring a medical emergency, the State Government, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, should also form a Task Force and take the opinion of experts in handling the situation.

“More cases are being reported every day in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkamagalur and Hassan. A doctor in Mysuru has succumbed to dengue fever,” he said.

In other countries like Japan, Singapore and America, modern technology has been effective in disease control. The State should procure medicines available in these countries for dengue treatment, he demanded.

“Dengue is detected more among children and it is increasing every day. So far, six to seven deaths have been reported and more than 7,000 active dengue cases are reported in the State. Every day 600 to 700 dengue cases are reported in Karnataka,” he noted.

“Once complications start in dengue, death is 99 percent certain as there is no treatment. Controlling dengue is nothing but controlling mosquitoes. The medicines would be administered for fever and blood pressure,” the MP – doctor added.

Alerts mandatory in schools

“Dengue is increasingly affecting children, prompting the urgent need for schools to circulate advisories. Prompt care should be given to unwell children, especially as seven fatalities have already been reported. There is growing concern about the Government’s ability to manage mosquito populations effectively,” Dr. Manjunath said.

“Patients recovering from dengue often experience recurrent platelet drops and fluid retention. I have already alerted the Central Health Secretary to this issue. Timely treatment for those affected, including a shortage of specific dengue medicines, must be addressed promptly. Establishing fever rooms for monitoring is essential,” he added.

“Along with dengue, mosquitoes will also infect people with Zika virus and Chikungunya. The war-footing approach, like how things moved during COVID-19, is needed to tackle the spread of dengue. Hence, there is a need to declare a medical emergency,” the BJP MP said.

State BJP Spokesperson Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, also a medical doctor, said: “Dengue is spreading in all districts. It is a seasonal disease and the Congress Government has failed to take precautions. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is busy touring the State and engaged with party-related activities.”

“Minister Gundu Rao is not at all focused on the rising number of cases of dengue fever in the State. The private hospitals and laboratories are charging exorbitant rates for blood tests from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500, violating all guidelines by the Government in this regard,” he said.