Tree felling: Deputy Commissioner orders probe, forms three-member committee

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: Public outrage continues to surge following the felling of 40 mature trees along Hyder Ali Road in Mysuru, prompting Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy to order an official investigation. A three-member Fact-Finding Committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

As per the directive issued on Apr. 21, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan will chair the panel. Hunsur Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Fayaz has been appointed as a Member while District Urban Development Cell Executive Engineer Manjunath will serve as the Secretary.

The trees were felled near the Superintendent of Police (SP) Office as part of road expansion project, triggering widespread fury among residents, environmentalists and civic groups. Daily protests have erupted at the site, with demonstrators condemning the destruction of crucial green cover in the name of development.

The Committee will conduct a thorough inquiry to assess whether the widening project truly necessitated the cutting of 40 trees and whether proper permissions were secured in accordance with forest and environmental regulations. The investigation will also review the project’s urgency, legal compliance and adherence to ecological norms. The Committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within seven days, presenting its findings and recommendations to the DC.

Emotions are running high, with a massive candlelight vigil held at the felling site drawing hundreds of residents demanding accountability.

Adding further weight to the matter, State Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has launched a parallel inquiry under the Chief Conservator of Forests, indicating the Government’s recognition of the seriousness of the public’s concerns.