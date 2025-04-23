Raghulal & Co. leads replanting effort on once green Hyder Ali Road

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: Ten days have passed since the large-scale felling of 40 mature trees on Mysuru’s Hyder Ali Road — a move that has left the once tree-lined stretch barren and exposed.

Yet, the Forest Department has not initiated the planting of replacement saplings, drawing sharp criticism from the public. Stepping in to fill the void, Raghulal & Co, city’s leading pharmacy, has taken the lead in replanting efforts, reaffirming its commitment to environmental preservation.

The road, once celebrated for its lush canopy and refreshing breeze, now stands stark and stripped of its natural beauty. With the shade gone, pedestrians are left vulnerable to harsh sun and the charm that once defined the route has vanished.

Public anger continues to simmer, with daily protests erupting on Hyder Ali Road. Demonstrators have condemned the inaction of the Forest Department and the Mysuru City Corporation, accusing them of anti-environmental policies and demanding accountability.

Among the striking images of protest was an environmentalist who drew attention with a placard mounted on a scooter that read: “What is the use of accumulating wealth if there is no clean air, water, or food?”— a poignant reminder of what’s at stake.

Despite repeated calls for action, authorities have failed to begin replanting. In contrast, Raghulal & Co — renowned for having planted thousands of trees over the years — has once again stepped forward.

They have planted saplings near the Karnataka Police Academy compound and installed protective metal tree guards to ensure their survival, setting an example of environmental responsibility amid official apathy.