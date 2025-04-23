Four from Mysuru shine in UPSC exams

April 23, 2025

Farmer’s daughter, IPS trainee, IFS Officer, M.Tech graduate clear India’s toughest examination

Mysuru: The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024 were announced yesterday, bringing pride to Mysuru as four individuals with Mysuru roots emerged successful, securing top ranks and reaffirming the city’s growing academic distinction.

Farmer’s daughter secures 263rd rank

A.C. Preethi from Saligrama taluk has secured an impressive 263rd rank and is aspiring for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Daughter of Channabasappa and Nethravathi, a farming couple, Preethi’s journey from rural classrooms to the national merit list is a testament to perseverance and resilience.

Preethi completed her primary and secondary education in Kannada medium at a Government School. She later pursued her Pre-University education at the Government PU College for Girls, K.R. Nagar.

She earned her B.Sc in Agriculture from V.C. Farm, Mandya, followed by M.Sc from the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Preethi recalled how her ambition shifted from agricultural science to civil services during a heartfelt discussion with her father.

“I joined a Hyderabad-based coaching centre for Anthropology, my optional subject. After two unsuccessful attempts, it was my father’s unwavering encouragement that led me to attempt a third time. This result is the fruit of that belief and persistence,” she shared.

IPS trainee scores 523rd rank

Bhanuprakash, currently undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad, has secured the 523rd rank this year. His UPSC journey began in 2022 when he secured the 448th rank.

Determined to join the IAS, he reappeared for the exam in 2023 and secured the 600th rank, followed by his latest achievement in 2024. “Clearing the UPSC for the third time while fulfilling the duties of my training has given me immense satisfaction,” said Bhanuprakash.

He is the son of Jayaramegowda, a farmer, and Girijamma, an Anganwadi teacher in Mysuru. He completed his primary education in Belawadi Government School and continued from 6th to 12th standard at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Hondarabalu, Chamarajanagar.

He went on to complete his MBBS at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and earned an M.D. in Paediatrics from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi.

IFS Officer Rashmi ranks again

G. Rashmi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer currently serving as the Deputy Conservator of Forests in Khordha district, Odisha, secured the 976th rank in the 2024 exam. A resident of Kanakadasanagar in Mysuru, Rashmi had previously cleared the UPSC in 2022 and was inducted into the IFS.

Rashmi is the daughter of Gangaram and Rathnamma. She completed her schooling at JSS Balajagath School and her Pre-University education at Marimallappa’s College, Mysuru. She went on to earn a B.E. in Civil Engineering from SJCE (Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering), Mysuru. Rashmi has expressed her intention to continue serving in the Forest Department.

Maiden success for Vikas

V. Vikas, an engineering graduate from the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, has cracked the UPSC in his very first attempt, securing an outstanding 288th rank.

A native of Sagar in Shivamogga district, Vikas resides in Analekoppa Layout. He is the son of Vijayendra C. Patil, a lecturer in a Government PU College, and Mahalakshmi, a school teacher.

He completed his primary, secondary and PUC education in Sagar and Shivamogga before moving to Mysuru for his Engineering. He later pursued his M.Tech from IIT Roorkee.