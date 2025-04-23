Indecent behaviour at Chamundi Hill: Kerala youths detained, let off

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Police detained a group of youths from Kerala for allegedly behaving indecently on the steps leading to the top of the Hill. They were released later.

On Monday, when KR Police were on their regular patrolling, they saw a group of youths behaving indecently by removing their shirt. They questioned them during which it came to know that they were from Kerala.

The Police, who took the youths into custody, brought them to the Police Station, warned them against behaving indecently in public places.

A petty case was registered against them, before letting them off.