DCP inspects traffic system near Sub-Urban Bus Stand
April 23, 2025

Holds meeting with KSRTC officials

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj inspected the traffic management system near Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city and also held a meeting with KSRTC officials at the Office of the KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) at Bannimantap yesterday.

During the meeting, the KSRTC officials apprised the DCP about traffic problems when the buses enter and exit the Bus Stand due to haphazard parking of autorickshaws which was hampering the smooth flow of traffic.

The DCP then instructed the Traffic Police to ensure that autorickshaws stop and park at designated places besides asking the Police to initiate action against those drivers who violate rules.

DCP Sundar Raj suggested KSRTC officials to instruct drivers to follow traffic rules, wear uniform while on duty, stop the bus at designated bus stops, not to stop buses on roads with high traffic to issue tickets and make alternate arrangements for KSRTC buses to park during night times as buses are being parked on Government Guest House Road.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) Srinivas, who spoke, said that KSRTC bus drivers have already been instructed to follow traffic rules, stop the bus at designated bus stops only and also ensure that buses do not cause traffic issues. He also told the DCP that the drivers have been instructed to compulsorily wear uniform while on duty.

