Removal of Janivara at CET Centres: Havyaka Mahamandala, Mysuru zone for strict action

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: Members of Havyaka Mahamandala, Mysuru zone, submitted a memorandum at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city yesterday, in protest against the incident of students belonging to Brahmin community, forced to remove janivara (sacred thread) while appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) in the State recently.

The delegation of Havyaka Mahamandala, Mysuru zone leaders led by Akhila Karnataka Brahmins Mahasabha (AKBMS) Vice-president N. Srikantakumar, stated that, the removal of janivara portrays anti-Hindu mindset, especially the expression of hatred and insult towards the community. The State Government has claimed to have initiated action against a few persons in this regard, but the authorities who directed the officials to act in such a way against the CET candidates, should be made public. Besides, the action should be taken against such persons.

The Indian Constitution espouses equality and the practice of wearing janivara, mangalya and kumkuma is a religious culture. The vested interests who show sectarian hatred towards Brahmins should understand, even Brahmins too have Constitutional rights. The students have been harassed and subjected to insult during the exam, said Srikantakumar.

If the State Government initiates stringent action, no other officials in the future will resort to harass the students in the name of caste, the delegation observed.

Shankarnarayan Shastri, Vice-president of Havyaka Mahamandala, Mysuru zone, Rakesh Bhat, General Secretary, Sampa Krishnamurthy, Organisational Secretary, senior leaders Betha Krishna Bhat, Krishna Hegde, Girija Shankar, Vishweshwar Bhat, Nagaraj Hegde, Hiriyanna, Srinivas Prasad, Raghavendra, Sanjay Prasanna, Narayan Sharma, Kokkada Venkataramana Bhat, Srikala, Sujatha, Hemalatha, Radha Muthalik, Anupama, Balakrishna, Ganapathi, Sridhar Hegde, Vikas, Ganesh and others were present.

Sack the staff

Meanwhile, All India Unorganised Priests Federation has demanded for sacking those staff who were responsible for removing the janivara of the students.

Santosh Kumar S. Deshik, District President of Priests Federation told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana, that those responsible for the incident should be identified and action be taken against them.

The statement of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap to urinate on Brahmins is also condemnable and he should tender apology in public, demanded Deshik.