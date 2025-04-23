K.L. Sooraj from Mysuru allotted IPS, Karnataka cadre

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: K.L. Sooraj from Mysuru, who secured the 713th rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023, has been allotted the Indian Police Service (IPS) in his home cadre of Karnataka.

Born and raised in Mysuru, Sooraj completed his schooling at JSS Public School, Siddarthanagar, and Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Trust Educational Institutions, Alike, in Dakshina Kannada district. He earned a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru.

During his engineering studies, Sooraj was recruited through campus placement by Deloitte, Bengaluru, as a business analyst. After two years with the company, his ambition to crack the civil services exam led him to resign and dedicate himself to UPSC preparations.

In the meantime, he cleared a competitive exam and was appointed as an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) with the Intelligence Bureau, under the Union Home Ministry. He served in this role at Bengaluru International Airport.

With his success in the UPSC examination, Sooraj was allotted the IPS. As per the order dated Apr. 11, 2025, he has been assigned Karnataka as his home cadre and is currently undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Hailing from Virajpet in Kodagu, Sooraj is the son of K.B. Lingaraj and Geetha Raj. Residents of Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, Lingaraj retired as Assistant Commissioner in Customs Department, GST Division, while Geetha Raj is a homemaker.