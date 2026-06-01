Stray dogs menace at Gokulam 2nd Stage
Voice of The Reader

Stray dogs menace at Gokulam 2nd Stage

June 1, 2026

Sir,

Gokulam 2nd Stage, 13th Cross, near Mathrumandali Sishu Vikasa Kendra, adjacent roads and open areas have become a stray dog menace.

Packs of dozens of stray dogs suddenly descend during nights and mornings, daily howling without break.

The night barking is highly ferocious, and we, particularly senior citizens, are never allowed to sleep and get exhausted and are also highly stressed, affecting our health.

Morning walkers fear moving on the roads.

Now that the Supreme Court has given guidelines for ending the stray dog menace, MCC should catch all stray dogs and do the needful to protect senior citizens and in the interest of public health.

– M.R. Rangarajan, Gokulam, 21.5.2026

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