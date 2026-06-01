Ee Sala Kooda Cup Namdu!

June 1, 2026

Kohli’s masterclass powers RCB to second IPL crown

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) long-standing bond with the slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ acquired a fresh chapter yesterday night as Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75 powered the franchise to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans and a second Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Chasing 156 in the IPL 2026 final, RCB cruised to 161 for five in 18 overs, with Kohli producing an innings that combined aggression, composure and endurance to guide his side home with 12 deliveries to spare.

For all the records and milestones that have defined Kohli’s career, one trait remains unchanged — an insatiable hunger for the big occasion. With more than 65 IPL fifties already to his name, the former RCB captain chose the grandest stage of the season to produce one of his most decisive knocks. Many expected Venkatesh Iyer to provide the early impetus while Kohli played the anchor’s role. Instead, Kohli seized control from the outset, taking on Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj with attacking intent and racing to 35 off just 12 deliveries.

The early assault ensured RCB dominated the chase from the beginning and immediately pushed Gujarat onto the defensive.

Even attempts to disrupt his rhythm had little effect. After the Powerplay, Sai Sudharsan exchanged a few words with Kohli, but the veteran batsman remained fully focused on the task at hand.

Around the halfway stage of the innings, Kohli appeared troubled by cramps and required multiple water breaks. Yet there was no reduction in intensity. After bringing up his half-century, he signalled towards the dressing room for more fluids before resuming his innings, underlining the determination that has characterised his career.

The innings served as another reminder that elite performance is often built as much on resilience and commitment as on talent.

RCB’s chase began at a blistering pace through Iyer, who smashed 32 off just 16 balls with four fours and two sixes. Alongside Kohli, he added 62 runs in only 4.3 overs, placing Gujarat under immediate pressure.

Siraj provided a brief spark for Gujarat by dismissing Iyer and then Devdutt Padikkal for one, while Rashid Khan struck twice in quick succession to remove Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, reducing RCB to 91 for four. However, that proved to be Gujarat’s last significant opening.

Kohli expertly controlled the chase thereafter, rotating strike with ease and punishing loose deliveries. Tim David contributed a valuable 24 off 17 balls in a crucial 41-run partnership before falling to Arshad Khan.

With the target steadily shrinking, Kohli continued to dictate proceedings. His unbeaten innings, featuring nine boundaries and three sixes, ensured there would be no late twist as Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 11 at the other end. Earlier, RCB’s bowlers had laid the platform for victory by restricting Gujarat to 155 for eight.

As fireworks illuminated the Ahmedabad skyline and celebrations erupted among RCB supporters, the slogan ‘Ee Sala Kooda Cup Namdu’ echoed around the stadium.

RCB walked away with a prize money of Rs. 20 crore while the runner-up Gujarat Titans were awarded Rs. 12.5 crore.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is MVP

Meanwhile, the teen sensation of Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals walked away with all major individual awards including Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

The 15-year-old became the youngest to win the IPL Orange Cap, overtaking Sai Sudharsan, who won the IPL Orange Cap last year. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 776 runs from 16 matches at whopping strike rate of 237.30 in this season.

Besides being declared as Most Valuable Player and winning the Orange Cap, Vaibhav also bagged the Super Striker of the Season, Emerging Player of the Season and Super Sixes of the season awards.

Individual Awards

• Most Valuable Player (MVP)-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 436.5 MVP points

• Orange Cap (Most Runs)-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 776 runs

• Purple Cap (Most Wickets)-Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) – 29 wickets

• Emerging Player of the Season-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

• Super Striker of the Season-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

• Super Sixes Award-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) – 72 sixes

• Most Fours of the Season-Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 75 fours

• Most Dots in the Season-Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) – 172 dot balls

• Fair Play Award-Punjab Kings