Seniors struggle at traffic signals

June 1, 2026

Sir,

Most of the traffic signal light timings in Mysuru appear to be anti-pedestrian.

The time allotted for crossing roads is barely ten seconds, making it extremely difficult for pedestrians, particularly senior citizens and children, to cross the roads safely.

I urge the Traffic Police authorities to reset pedestrian crossing timings at all junctions in Mysuru to a more practical duration of at least 20 to 25 seconds, enabling people to cross roads safely by walking rather than sprinting.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 22.5.2026

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