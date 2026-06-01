Seniors struggle at traffic signals
Voice of The Reader

Seniors struggle at traffic signals

June 1, 2026

Sir,

Most of the traffic signal light timings in Mysuru appear to be anti-pedestrian.

The time allotted for crossing roads is barely ten seconds, making it extremely difficult for pedestrians, particularly senior citizens and children, to cross the roads safely.

I urge the Traffic Police authorities to reset pedestrian crossing timings at all junctions in Mysuru to a more practical duration of at least 20 to 25 seconds, enabling people to cross roads safely by walking rather than sprinting.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 22.5.2026

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]            

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching