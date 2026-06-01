Mysuru’s Aalok Jain to tee off in golf for persons with disabilities

June 1, 2026

Mysuru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a golf tournament exclusively for persons with disabilities will be held at Bangalore Golf Club on June 2 and 3.

The tournament is being organised in collaboration with the Adaptive Golf Alliance Foundation (AGAF) with the objective of promoting golf among persons with disabilities and creating opportunities for them to compete at higher levels.

Among the participants is Mysuru’s Aalok Jain, whose achievements in para sports have earned him recognition despite significant physical challenges.

A resident of Siddarthanagar, Aalok was born with dwarfism, an underdeveloped leg, partial paralysis in one hand and missing fingers on the other. He lives with more than 80 percent physical disability.

Through years of physical therapy and perseverance, he made a mark in para snooker and pool. He is currently ranked second in State-level snooker championships, fourth at the national level and among the top 10 in the Para Heyball 2025 Championship.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Aalok said that he will represent India at the Parasport World Championship in Oslo, Norway, from June 12 to June 17. The event will feature 157 competitors, many of whom have significantly lower levels of disability.

Commenting on the tournament, Bangalore Golf Club Captain Ravi Kumar Raju said, the 150-year-old club was proud to host the event as part of its anniversary celebrations. “This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusivity and the growth of golf in India,” he said.

AGAF Director Chandrashekar Kini described the tournament as “a first step towards building a competitive platform in India that will help disabled golfers develop their skills and compete internationally.”

A total of 19 players with varied disabilities, including visual impairment, limb deficiencies and an armed forces officer injured in action, will take part in the event.

The field includes Ankush Saha of Bengaluru and Vishwa Vardhan Bhati of Noida, both of whom have been nominated to represent India at the Czech Disabled Masters 2026 later this month. Bhati is currently ranked 179th in the Stableford category.