Sniffing out Crime

June 1, 2026

Inside Mysuru city’s elite 10-member Police Dog Squad

By Ganesh Anil

With sharp instincts, disciplined training and an unbreakable bond with their handlers, the Mysuru City Police Dog Squad has emerged as one of the most dependable arms of crime investigation.

From tracing narcotics and explosives to picking up crucial clues at crime scenes, these highly trained canines have repeatedly proved their worth, earning admiration both within the Police force and among the public.

At major crime scenes, one question is almost always heard: “Has the dog squad arrived?” The confidence people place in these dogs is not misplaced. Their keen sense of smell and ability to track evidence have helped investigators crack several difficult cases.

Like Police personnel who serve with dedication until retirement, every dog in the squad performs its duty with discipline and complete obedience to commands.

At crime scenes, they remain calm, alert and focused, guided entirely by the trust they share with their handlers. It is this close bond, built on patience, training and mutual understanding, that forms the backbone of the squad’s success.

Selecting silent sleuths

The process of selecting dogs for the squad is carried out with great care. Only healthy and physically strong pups are chosen, with no compromise on standards.

The Department procures dogs only from breeders registered with the Kennel Club of India (KCI), avoiding purchases from unverified individuals or organisations. Puppies are usually inducted between 45 days and three months of age.

Once brought in, the pups undergo detailed medical examinations at Government Veterinary Hospitals. They are given all mandatory vaccinations, including puppy dip, routine immunisations and anti-rabies shots, ensuring they remain healthy and fit throughout their years of service.

Bonding from the beginning

In the dog squad, bonding between the handler and the dog begins at an early stage. Three-month-old pups are generally assigned to two handlers, who care for them almost like children by showering them with affection, treats and toys.

This early interaction helps build trust and attachment. As the bond strengthens, the pups gradually begin responding to commands with accuracy, paving the way for formal training.

Training the nose

Initial exercises are designed to sharpen the dog’s scent recognition abilities. Handlers first allow the pups to smell their socks before hiding them for retrieval. Later, the dogs are tested with multiple socks placed together to identify their handler’s scent.

Most dogs perform exceptionally well, showcasing their extraordinary sense of smell. These exercises not only improve tracking skills but also deepen the bond between the handler and the dog.

After the bonding phase, the dogs are sent to the Karnataka State Dog Training Centre at Adugodi in Bengaluru for advanced training. Each dog is accompanied by two Police Constables who train alongside them.

At the centre, the dogs are taught standard commands such as sitting, rolling, jumping and obstacle navigation, while also adapting to the discipline and demands of Police duty.

Daily duty and diet

The Mysuru Dog Squad currently has ten dogs, each assigned specific daily responsibilities. They conduct routine security checks at important locations such as the Mysore Palace, Airport, Railway Station and other crowded public places.

During VIP visits and major public events, their duties intensify and they perform with the precision and discipline of trained soldiers.

The Department also ensures a carefully balanced diet for the dogs. Every morning, each dog is given four litres of milk, one egg, vitamins and calcium supplements, along with 200 grams of semolina, barley, broken rice or vermicelli.

In the evening, they are fed a meal consisting of 200 grams of rice, 200 grams of ragi flour and 500 grams of meat, usually prepared as porridge and soup.

The diet is designed to keep the dogs healthy, energetic and ready for the demanding nature of Police work.

Integral to Police force: Seema Latkar

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has praised the city’s Dog Squad, calling it an inseparable part of the Police family. She said, the dogs in the Mysuru City Police unit have been performing their duties with remarkable efficiency and dedication, earning several medals in recognition of their service.

The Dog Squad is very much a part of the Police Department’s family. Every dog in Mysuru City Police unit has been carrying out its responsibilities commendably and they have earned several medals for their performance, she said.

Loyal, fearless and highly trained

The Mysuru City Police Dog Squad is home to a highly trained team of canines that have earned recognition at District, National and even International Police Sports Meets.

Trained in narcotics detection, explosives detection and crime tracking, each dog plays a specialised role in strengthening the city’s policing and security operations.

Arjuna: narcotics detection ace

Five-year-old male Labrador Arjuna has established himself as one of the squad’s finest narcotics detection dogs. Handled by Manikanta and Purushottam, Arjuna won gold medals at District, National and International Police Sports Meets in 2023, besides securing a silver medal in 2025.

Known for his sharp tracking abilities, Arjuna has assisted the Police in detecting narcotic substances during inspections at Police Stations and the Mysuru Central Prison.

Yodha: explosives specialist

Yodha, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, serves in explosives detection division under handler Mahesh and Manju. Recognised for his agility and precision, Yodha won a gold medal at 2024 Police Sports Meet.

Krishna: expert in explosives detection

Four-year-seven-month-old Labrador Krishna is another skilled explosives detection dog in squad. Guided by handlers Nagendrachari and Srinivas, Krishna bagged gold medals in both 2023 and 2025.

Kusha: crime tracking specialist

Doberman Kusha, aged two years and ten months, is trained in crime detection and tracking. Working under handler Madhu Chandra, Kusha secured a silver medal in 2025.

Rashmi: veteran tracker

German Shepherd Rashmi, an 11-year-old female dog, remains one of the senior-most members of the squad. Handled by Vasanth Kumar and Bhaskar, Rashmi continues to assist in crime detection and won a silver medal in 2022.

Garuda: narcotics detection

A three-year, 10-month-old male Labrador Garuda is trained in narcotics detection. He works under handlers Pavan Kumar and Prasad and is part of the squad’s anti-drug operations.

Ganga: crime division

Female German Shepherd Ganga, aged three years and nine months, serves in the crime detection division. Her handlers are Ashibha and Ninganna Jaratagi.

Lava: crime division

Doberman Lava, aged two years and ten months, is another member of the crime detection unit. Lava is handled by Basanth Kumar, Madhuchandan and Anand.

Datta: explosives detection

Female Labrador Datta, aged nine years and seven months, specialises in explosives detection and works under handler Mahesh.

Raksha: senior explosives detector

At 11 years of age, female Labrador Raksha continues to serve in the explosives detection unit. Handled by Siddaraju, Raksha remains one of the squad’s most experienced and dependable dogs.