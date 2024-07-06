Pramoda Devi inaugurates two-day Mysuru Lit Fest

July 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The eighth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, got off to a colourful start, at Hotel Southern Star, on Vinobha Road in city this morning.

The two-day annual festival that concludes tomorrow promises a feast for literary buffs, what with a mix of panel discussions, bringing novelists and writers of different genres, close to the bibliophiles in the city.

Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the Literature Festival, with Kannada film actor and author Ramesh Aravind as the guest of honour. In her inaugural address, she described Mysuru Lit Festival as the platform for writers to share their views and connect with readers.

Aroon Raman, the entrepreneur and author released the newsletter and the first copy was received by veteran actor of Sandalwood Suresh Heblikar, also an environmentalist, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, author Ashwin Sanghi and theatre person Mandya Ramesh (Natana).

Speaking on the occasion, Actor Ramesh Aravind said it is difficult to be a successful writer, but the one who knows the art of connecting with the next page, that keeps one going on reading, will make for a great author. The way a book keeps the reader engaged, who may be reading under the shade of a tree or snugged in a blanket, makes for a wonderful experience.

Citing his own experience, Ramesh Aravind said “I am celebrating my 33rd wedding anniversary tomorrow, but my relationship with books is 10 years more than my anniversary.”

‘Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know,’ a Kannada film by Chidananda S. Naik, a Mysurean and student of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which won La Cinef Award for Best Short Film in Cannes Film Festival, was also screened at the fest.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust & Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Chairperson and Festival Director Shubha Sanjay Urs, Trust Vice-Chairman Sam Cherian Kumbukattu, Secretary Thankam Panakal, Joint Secretary C.R. Hanumanth, Treasurer Raian F. Irani, Members Suchita Sanjay and Kitty Mandana were present during the festival.