Series of holidays bring tourists in hordes to Mysuru

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: Following back to back Government holidays, there has been a huge influx of tourists in the city since Friday.

While the children are already soaking in the spirit of summer vacation since a month, the parents especially those busy in their office, have planned a family tour, cashing in on a series of holidays and hence the spurt in tourist numbers.

For record, Apr. 10 was Mahaveer Jayanti, Apr. 12 is second Saturday, Apr. 13 is Sunday and Apr. 14 is Monday, a holiday again for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. If the office-goers meticulously plan and obtain a leave for Friday (Apr. 11), they can easily plan their itinerary for five days. Going by the enquiries at hotels with lodging facilities, home stays and other tourist accommodations, the tourists are eager to book rooms in advance.

As usual, the prominent tourist destinations of the city — Mysore Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Zoo) and Chamundi Hill, will be brimming with tourists for four days, so also at the prominent tourist destinations in the surroundings like — KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya, Nanjangud, Talkad and Chamarajanagar district.

President of Mysore District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda said, following a series of holidays, the tourist footfalls is huge since Apr. 11.

Meanwhile, the safari at Bandipur and Nagarahole forests has also been a favourite among the tourists, with advance bookings made online.