Trust hands over 5 Radiant Baby Warmers to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: Gunamba Maternity and Child Welfare Charitable Trust, Mysuru, handed over five radiant baby warmers along with monitors, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Mother and Child Hospital on JLB Road in the city on Wednesday.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, President of Gunamba Trust, visited the hospital and handed over medical equipment to be utilised for nurturing and care of new-borns.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi said, there is a need for radiant warmers for treating infants and the Trust has made the donation as per requirement. In the coming days too, the Trust is willing to help, if the hospital authorities raise the demand. The Trust intends to donate the equipment with the sole intention of providing maternity and child treatment, she added.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, on behalf of the District Administration, thanked the Trust for its initiative. A week back itself, the Gunamba Trust had donated 10 radiant baby warmers to Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children and has been continuing with its generous activity.

“There is a huge demand for baby warmers that would benefit in keeping the health of the new-borns. The erstwhile Mysore princely province had enormously contributed to health and other fields. It is appreciative that the Royal Family Members have continued with their service activities till date,” said Reddy.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said, the Health Department, apart from implementing the National Health Programmes has been providing clinical service. Awareness about National Health Mission is being created at the doorsteps covering over 35 lakh population of the district. Besides, the clinical services are being provided at 628 Government Health Centres including all categories of health centres in the district.

DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy said, to check the child mortality rate, the baby warmers are very much essential.

“I am grateful to the Gunamba Trust for donating baby warmers to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Mother and Child Hospital, which has been reporting an average of 140-145 deliveries per year against 20-25 deliveries in the initial days. The hospital will be working towards providing enhanced treatment in the coming days,” added Dr. Kumaraswamy.

Members of Gunamba Trust Tejaswi, Ajith Kumar Raje Urs and Ananthavardhana, District RCH Officer Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Nagaraj, District Cholera Eradication Officer Dr. Puttathayamma, SMT Administrative Officer Dr. Anuradha, Surveillance Unit’s Dr. Archana and Nursing Officer Ashwini and others were present on the occasion.