Ten arrested for smuggling ambergris worth Rs. 10 crore

April 11, 2025

Madikeri: Virajpet Town Police have arrested 10 persons who were found smuggling ambergris from neighbouring Kerala State and have seized 10.390 kg ambergris worth Rs. 10 crore and two vehicles from them.

Those arrested are 45-year-old S. Shamshuddin and 54-year-old M. Nawaz of Thiruvananthapuram, 53-year-old V.K. Lateesh, 40-year-old V. Rijesh, 33-year-old K.K. Jobies, 40-year-old M. Jijes and 52-year-old T. Prashanth from Kannur district, 48-year-old A.V. Raghavendra of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, 55-year-old Balachandra Nayak of Kasargod and 58-year-old Saju Thomas of Calicut. The Police have also seized two vehicles bearing registration numbers KL-13-AX-5197 and KL-79-A-0011 and two currency counting machines from them.

Addressing media persons at a press meet, Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan said that Virajpet Police officials received information that ambergris worth crores of rupees was being smuggled in two cars. On Thursday at about 8.30 am, when the Police inspected the two cars which came near Heggala Junction at Betoli village, the ambergris was found, the SP said and added that the accused were proceeding from Thiruvananthapuram via Kannur towards Bengaluru or Andhra Pradesh to sell the ambergris and had chosen Kodagu route to smuggle it. It is for the first time that such a huge quantity of ambergris has been seized in Kodagu.

Ambergris is a waxy substance that comes from the digestive system of sperm whales. It’s valued for its unique scent and has been used in perfumes. As it is very valuable, it is also known as ‘Floating Gold’, the SP said and added that as some whale species are facing significant threats and are considered endangered or vulnerable, sale, trade and possession of ambergris are strictly prohibited in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as sperm whales are a protected species.

During interrogation accused Shamshuddin is said to have told the Cops that the ambergris was given by a fisher-woman. An enquiry is going on in this regard, said the SP and added that following information provided by accused Shamshuddin to another accused Nawaz about him having the ambergris, they had decided to sell the same through Balachandra who then contacted Raghavendra and made the plan to transport it. In all, 10 accused have been arrested and a report in this regard will be produced to the Court and future course of action will be taken.

Virajpet Dy.SP S. Mahesh Kumar, Circle Inspector Anoop Madappa, Station House Officer H.S. Pramod, ASI Manjunath and staff Girish, Dharma, Nishanth and Chandrashekar, took part in the nabbing and seizing operation.