Talk on ‘Work-Life Balance’ at St. Philomena’s College

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous), Mysuru, in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), observed World Health Day by organising an awareness programme with the theme ‘Work-Life Balance’ at the College auditorium in city recently.

The programme featured a thought-provoking talk by the resource person Sadhana A. Pote, Joint Director (Training), Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, who emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between professional responsibilities and personal well-being. Her insights resonated deeply with the audience, particularly in today’s fast-paced and demanding environment.

The event was coordinated by A. Thomas Gunaseelan, Co-ordinator – IQAC and Dr. V. Deepa, Co-Co-ordinator – IQAC, who emphasised the role of such initiatives in fostering a supportive and productive institutional environment.

Rev. Dr. Lourdu Prasad Joseph, Rector, presided. Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal of St. Philomena’s College, Rev. Fr. Gnana Pragasam, Administrator, Rev. Fr. S. David Sagayaraj, Assistant to the Rector, Ronald Prakash Cutinha, Vice Principal – Administration and others were present.