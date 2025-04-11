ADGP ‘grills’ trainee cops for ‘improper drill’

April 11, 2025

“You are being paid a salary of Rs. 54,000, but still you don’t know how to stand in attention”

Hassan: ADGP (Training) Alok Kumar has taken the probationary Police Officers and Training Officers to task for failing to acquire and learn proper skills during the period of foundation training.

Alok Kumar, who visited the Police Training School (PTS) at Shantigrama in the district yesterday, vented his anguish over the Police Drill performed during the Parade that was found wanting and lagging behind on many counts.

“You have completed three months of training, but still you don’t know how to stand in attention, which calls for action against you,” scolded Alok Kumar and then himself demonstrated following the drill caution.

He instructed the PTS Officials not to issue an Out Pass to the trainees if they fail to hone their skills.

Addressing the trainees, Alok Kumar said, “You are being paid a salary of Rs. 54,000 at the period of training, but still have failed to imbibe a better training method. Unlike other States where only stipend is given for the trainees, the salary is given in the State.”

“The Karnataka Government is treating the Trainee Policemen in a better manner, but look at what you are doing?” asked ADGP Alok Kumar, pulling up the Policemen.