Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Awards to be presented on Apr. 14

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: The State Government on Wednesday announced the list of a total of 15 achievers from different fields for conferment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Award for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.5 lakh, a 20 gm Gold Medal and a Citation. The awardees are as follows:

Year 2023: Harihara Anandaswamy of Mysuru (Social Service), Indudhar Honnapura of Bengaluru (Journalism), Rudrappa Hanagawadi of Davanagere (Administration), Seethavva Jodatti of Belagavi (Devadasi Liberation) and K. Pundalikarao Shettiba of Bidar (Social Service/Politics).

Year 2024: Sridhar Kaliveera of Bengaluru (Movement), Mallajamma of Mandya (Social Service/Politics), Ramdev Raake of Bengaluru (Journalism), Y.B. Himmadi of Belagavi (Literature/Social Service) and Lakshmipathi Kolar of Kolar (Literature/Organisation).

Year 2025: Dattatreya Ikkalagi of Kalaburagi (Publication), Mavalli Shankar of Bengaluru (Movement), F.H. Jakkappanavar of Dharwad (Movement), Honnur Gowramma of Chamarajanagar (Folklore Art) and Erappa of Hassan (Dalit Movement).

The awards will be conferred during the 134th Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti celebration to take place at Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall in Bengaluru on Apr.14.

Harihara Anandaswamy, a native of Byadarahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district, has settled down at Ratnapuri in Hunsur taluk. He was one of the frontline leaders of the DSS (Dalit Sangharsha Samiti), taking part in many movements right from his college days in Mysuru. He was conferred with ‘Samaajika Seva’ award by Bangalore University years ago in recognition of his social service.

Mallajamma of Mandya, a senior Congress leader, had served as Chairperson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation during the first stint of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.