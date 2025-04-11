Cell phone snatched

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: Miscreants have snatched a mobile phone from a doctor at Jayalakshmipuram in city on Wednesday night. The victim is Dr. Bhaskar, a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd stage in city.

Dr. Bhaskar, who was speaking with his friends near the Triangle Park in Jayalakshmipuram, came aside to answer a call on his cell phone when the miscreant, who came on a black coloured Honda Dio scooter, snatched the Samsung Galaxy S 25 Ultra cell phone worth about Rs. 80,000 and sped away. Dr. Bhaskar, in his complaint has stated that he had purchased the cell phone just two months back. Jayalakshmipuram Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.