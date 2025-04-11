Cell phone snatched
News

Cell phone snatched

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: Miscreants have snatched a mobile phone from a doctor at Jayalakshmipuram in city on Wednesday night. The victim is Dr. Bhaskar, a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd stage in city.

Dr. Bhaskar, who was speaking with his friends near the Triangle Park in Jayalakshmipuram, came aside to answer a call on his cell phone when the miscreant, who came on a black coloured Honda Dio scooter, snatched the Samsung Galaxy S 25 Ultra cell phone worth about Rs. 80,000 and sped away. Dr. Bhaskar, in his complaint has stated that he had purchased the cell phone just two months back. Jayalakshmipuram Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching