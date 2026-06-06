Tortoises under threat atop Chamundi Hill

June 6, 2026

Ecosystem facing rising traffic and habitat pressure

Sir,

It is a well-known fact that Chamundi Hill is a precious piece of wilderness nestled in the bustling city of Mysuru. It hosts an exceptional variety of flora and fauna, thriving on the rich vegetation in the region.

On May 31, we (Jagadish, Nagaraju and I) sighted a tortoise, roughly measuring about 18” from head to toe (see photos). It was camouflaged in the midst of dried, wet leaves and twigs on the narrow strip between the road and the parapet wall.

The smooth, darkened shell and sturdy feet of the tortoise gave us the impression that it was quite old. In order to save it from being run over by vehicles, we carefully moved it to stormwater drain below the culvert.

The next day, I was horrified to see a dead tortoise. This was a juvenile one, roughly 7” head to toe (see photo). It had not been as lucky as the one sighted the day before, as it was crushed under the tyres of a moving vehicle.

Of late, the number of noisy vehicles on the road between Nandi Statue and Uttanahalli has increased multifold and rash driving has become the norm for most drivers. They keep honking all the way while driving, disturbing walkers and fauna around.

During our morning walks, fresh carcasses of trampled slugs, frogs, rare insects, invertebrates, centipedes, snake hatchlings, exotic chameleons and other hapless creatures are now commonplace on the road.

It is high time that necessary steps are taken by the authorities, primarily the Forest Department, to ensure the conservation of the fragile ecosystem in this hill. Strict speed limits and no-horn zones need to be enforced at crucial points, along with hefty fines for violations that disturb the ecosystem.

With the ambitious plans for “development” of this religious site as a tourist spot, more harm is being inflicted on the fragile ecosystem as a whole.

— Deepak Anandram

Mysuru

5.6.2026