Pahalgam Terror Attack: Four suspects identified, photographs released

April 23, 2025

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: A day after the horrifying terror attack at Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 28 tourists — including three from Karnataka — the security agencies released photographs of four out of the six suspected terrorists responsible for the carnage.

The attack, which occurred yesterday afternoon, is the deadliest in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. It is described as the deadliest since the abrogation of Article 370.

According to initial reports, the victims include two foreign nationals — one from the United Arab Emirates and another from Nepal — and two local residents. The names of the identified suspects, as released by security agencies, are Abu Talha, Aasif Fauzi and Suleiman Shah. The other name has been given as Moosa. All are believed to be operatives of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Reports indicate that around five to six terrorists, dressed in camouflage and traditional kurta-pyjamas, emerged from the dense pine forests encircling the valley and opened fire using AK-47 rifles.

Investigators have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, a senior LeT operative, as the main orchestrator of the terror attack.

Security forces have initiated an extensive counter-terror operation, deploying helicopters to locate the perpetrators, who are believed to have used the forest terrain to escape.

Security tightened, Amit Shah visits Baisaran

In the aftermath of the attack, security measures have been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar yesterday evening, chaired high-level security meetings with top Army officials and intelligence agencies.

This morning, he paid tributes to the victims and met grieving families. Later, Shah visited Baisaran meadows, the site of the attack, to review the ongoing investigation and assess the ground situation.

PM Modi cuts short foreign visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to New Delhi early this morning.

On arrival at Palam Airport, he immediately met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the situation. Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 6 pm today.

Interestingly, the Boeing 777 carrying the Prime Minister did not fly over Pakistani airspace on its return journey. Instead, it charted a direct route over the Arabian Sea, entered Indian airspace via Gujarat, and flew north to Delhi.

Minister in Srinagar

The Government of Karnataka has deputed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to oversee the welfare and evacuation of stranded Kannadigas in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Minister Lad confirmed that two bodies will be flown to Karnataka tonight — one to Bengaluru and another to Shivamogga. He also stated that 12 tourists from Mysuru are safe.

Special flights

According to a release from the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office, two separate flights will carry the mortal remains and survivors this evening. Flight 6E 3015/6E 5252, departing from Kashmir at 3 pm, will bring the remains of Bharat Bhushan along with survivors Sujatha, Havish, Preetham Chennaveerappa Narasim, K.J. Chandra Shekar, N. Srihari Prasad, M. Deepu and M.S. Rahul to Bengaluru. Flights 6E 3013/6E 5269/6E 7731 will carry the remains of Manjunath Rao to Shivamogga, via New Delhi and Bengaluru, with arrival expected around 6 pm. The confirmation is awaiting regarding the repatriation of Madhusudhan Somisetty, another victim from Bengaluru, who lost his life in the attack.