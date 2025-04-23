Pahalgam terror attack: Candle light protest held in city

April 23, 2025

Mysuru: Members of Krishnaraja Yuva Balaga held a candle light protest against terror attack that killed 28 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir here yesterday.

The members arrived at Chamundipuram Circle wearing black bands around their arms and offered condolence to the deceased including Shivamogga’s Manjunath Rao and Bharat Bhushan and Madhusudan Somisetty of Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, former Corporator M.V. Ramprasad condemned the inhumane attack on the tourists and demanded the Central Government to initiate stringent action against those responsible.

K.R. Bank President Basavaraj Basappa, Nataraj, BJP leader Rakesh Bhat, JD(S) leader S. Prakash

Priyadarshan, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish and others were present.