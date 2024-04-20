Fake accident trap

April 20, 2024

Senior citizen targeted again and again…

Miscreant robs once, attempts to rob again after a week on Vishwamanava Double Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Criminals on two-wheelers targeting senior citizens driving four-wheelers to extort money by falsely accusing them of causing accidents are once again active after a lull.

Recently, a senior citizen fell victim to extortion under the guise of a fabricated accident, being coerced into paying Rs. 4,500 for the treatment of the supposed accident victim. A mere week later, another attempt was made to rob the same person at the same location where the initial incident occurred.

While the monetary loss may seem insignificant, the psychological trauma endured by the 80-year-old has left him deeply concerned about the welfare of senior citizens in Mysuru who lead independent lives alongside their spouses. Out of fear and repercussions, the senior citizen has refrained from filing a Police complaint.

The senior citizen (name withheld on request) was travelling to his office in Kuvempunagar from V.V. Mohalla via Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre Road. As he was entering the Vishwamanava Double Road, at the busy junction, a young man on a scooter collided with his car from behind.

Feeling the impact, the elderly person brought his car to a stop and released the door lock to get out. Immediately, the youth forcefully opened the back door of the car while the elderly person was getting ready to see what hit his car.

Money for medical treatment

Soon, the youth began shouting at him, alleging that his brother had been struck and injured by the elderly person’s car, and was now lying injured on the road. He pointed towards the road the elderly person had just traversed.

The young man accused the elderly person of reckless driving and demanded compensation for his brother’s medical treatment. He insisted on Rs. 50,000 to cover the medical expenses incurred due to his brother’s injuries.

Attempting to defend himself, the senior citizen refuted the accusation of reckless driving. However, the youth persisted in demanding compensation for his brother’s hospital admission, adopting an intimidating tone.

Feeling extremely shocked and nervous due to the sudden accusation and persistent demand for money, the elderly person reluctantly agreed to pay Rs. 4,500, as he did not have a larger sum on hand.

Second incident after a week

A week following the traumatic incident, there was another incident of a miscreant trying to extort money from the same senior citizen at the same location where he had previously demanded money.

Once again, the youth stopped the elderly person’s car by deliberately colliding his scooter against it. Employing the same method, he forcefully opened the car door and positioned himself in the backseat, demanding money.

Though uncertain whether the perpetrator was the same individual who had committed the crime previously at the same spot, the elderly person confronted the miscreant. He questioned the youth, asking if he was the same person who had extorted Rs. 4,500 from him in a similar incident the week earlier.

Same alibi of accident

Denying any involvement in such activities, the youth recounted the same accident scenario, claiming that his brother had been injured due to the elderly person’s car. Once again, the youth demanded money.

However, having learned from the previous incident, the elderly person summoned the courage to confront the youth and suggested heading to the Police Station to resolve the matter.

He made it clear that any payment would only be made at the Police Station if there was indeed an injured person involved. Taking out his mobile phone, the elderly man informed the miscreant that he would be contacting the Police.

Aggressive tone

Infuriated by this response, the miscreant advanced menacingly and threatened to snatch the elderly person’s mobile phone if he dared to call the Police. Despite feeling scared and apprehensive due to the aggressiveness and intimidating demeanour of the miscreant, the elderly person stood his ground and insisted on going to the Police Station. He firmly asserted his belief that the perpetrator was indeed the same individual who had robbed him using the same method the previous week.

Upon hearing this, the miscreant exited the elderly person’s car and hurled verbal abuse before departing from the scene.