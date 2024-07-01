2 killed, 1 injured as two bikes collide

July 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries when their bikes collided head-on in front of Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre gate in city last night.

While the deceased have been identified as Hemanth (23), a food delivery boy with Swiggy and a resident of Somewshwaranagar in Dattagalli here and Srinivas (23), a resident of Ganjam in Srirangapatna, the injured, who has been admitted to a private hospital in city is Chandan, an employee of a private Dental College in city and a resident of B.M. Sri Nagar in Metagalli here.

Yesterday night, Chandan, who was riding Bajaj Pulsar bike (KA-05-JR-5577) with Srinivas as pillion, was proceeding from Bogadi side, when their bike collided head-on with the Passion Pro bike (KA-09-EU-4908) ridden by Hemanth in front of the Open Air Theatre gate, resulting in the death of Hemanth on the spot.

Srinivas and Chandan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Srinivas succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of today.

VV Puram Traffic Police, led by Inspector Lava, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem and shifted the injured to a private hospital in city.

Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the bodies were handed over to their family members.