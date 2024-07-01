2 killed, 1 injured as two bikes collide
News

2 killed, 1 injured as two bikes collide

July 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries when their bikes collided head-on in front of Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre gate in city last night.

While the deceased have been identified as Hemanth (23), a food delivery boy with Swiggy and a resident of Somewshwaranagar in Dattagalli here and Srinivas (23), a resident of Ganjam in Srirangapatna, the injured, who has been admitted to a private hospital in city is Chandan, an employee of a private Dental College in city and a resident of B.M. Sri Nagar in Metagalli here.

Yesterday night, Chandan, who was riding Bajaj Pulsar bike (KA-05-JR-5577) with Srinivas as pillion, was proceeding from Bogadi side, when their bike collided head-on with the Passion Pro bike (KA-09-EU-4908) ridden by Hemanth in front of the Open Air Theatre gate, resulting in the death of Hemanth on the spot.

Srinivas and Chandan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Srinivas succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of today.

VV Puram Traffic Police, led by Inspector Lava, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem and shifted the injured to a private hospital in city.

Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the bodies were handed over to their family members.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching