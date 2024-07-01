Introduce Mysuru-Mumbai daily express train: Ex-MP

July 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has urged the Ministry of Railways to introduce a new daily express train from Mysuru to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSTM), addressing the long-standing demand for daily direct train connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai.

In a meeting with the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, who is the MP from Tumakuru, Simha submitted a memorandum in New Delhi recently requesting the introduction of the daily train either via Bengaluru or Arsikere in Hassan district.

Meeting next month: Responding to Prathap Simha’s request, Somanna told him that a meeting with Railway officials would be called in Mysuru next month to take stock of the pending projects and also to assess the progress of the projects initiated by PM Narendra Modi’s second term in office. New projects will also be launched, the Minister told the former MP.

In his memorandum, Prathap Simha stated that Mysuru has emerged as one of the major start-up hubs in the country and is now well-positioned to foster innovation, co-working, incubation and early-stage acceleration programmes that attract a talented workforce pool.

He emphasised that daily rail connectivity between Mysuru and Mumbai would be a significant boon. Train journeys are affordable, safe and faster, delivering immense benefits not only to the people of Mysuru but also to those residing in neighbouring districts such as Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

Simha noted that this connectivity would greatly benefit economic growth of the Mysuru region, given Mumbai’s status as India’s economic and financial capital.

Seamless rail services to Mumbai: He highlighted the potential for transporting coffee and spices from Kodagu, as well as finished products like truck tyres, instant food, agarbathis, handicrafts, motorcycles and industrial gears, once fast and seamless rail services between Mysuru and Mumbai are established.

Simha stated that he had urged the Ministry of Railways to consider extending Udyan Express (Train Numbers 11301/02 CST Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru City) to Mysuru. However, due to operational constraints within the South Western Railway system, this proposal could not be realised.

The former MP highlighted the potential of the proposed new mega textile park in Mysuru, which is expected to generate nearly 10,000 jobs and stimulate economic development. He reiterated that this initiative would also attract significant investments and infrastructure development to the region. Additionally, Mysuru’s silk cluster is set to become one of six such clusters nationwide.

Alternative hub to Bengaluru: Simha pointed out the strategic importance of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway and the ongoing expansion of Mysore Airport. These developments, he argued, will enhance Mysuru’s role as an alternative hub to Bengaluru, facilitating the migration of skilled and unskilled workers to the region, particularly from Maharashtra and Goa.

He noted that additional infrastructure capacity at Mysuru Railway Station is being developed to accommodate projected rail traffic.