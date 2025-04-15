Lack of life skills in education rued

April 15, 2025

Wildlife photographer Krupakar inaugurates Rangayana’s Chinnara Mela

Mysuru: Noted wildlife photographer Krupakar (of Krupakar-Senani duo) expressed his regret over the children not being taught about the art of leading a life in the present education system.

He was speaking after inaugurating Chinnara Mela, the annual summer camp organised by Rangayana at its Vanaranga open air theatre, by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to mark the birth anniversary of the latter yesterday.

Krupakar said, it seems there is a lack of sensitivity in the education system, as the children since LKG are forced to carry the burden of loads of books on their back like a coolie. Given the age of the kids, it is indeed a huge burden, as they lack maturity to understand, considering the still developing stage of their brain.

“Considering the current education system, the students can answer only if they learn by heart (Rote Learning). However, it is a wasteful exercise. In Japan, the education system is such that, there won’t be academics-based teaching for up to 10 years, but still the country is not lagging. They are ahead of others in patriotism, talent, achievement among several other fields to name a few,” said Krupakar.

In Germany and Europe, the students are taught at their nascent level of schooling about how to maintain cleanliness of the campus, toilet and surrounding environment. To supplement, they are also taught about socialisation and accountability. The students in Germany are practically taught about following the traffic rules at signal points, a direct teaching method considered as very much essential in life.

Nowadays, people are swayed over by the influence of social networking sites, becoming completely unaware of their surroundings. Moreover, the method of classifying children as intelligent and unintelligent is wrong. In the developed countries, the teachers groom the students in latter’s chosen area of interest. In our country, one wants to be educated for the sake of securing a job, thus becoming a country that produces ‘Qualified Workers,’ rued Krupakar.

A total of 350 children have enrolled for Chinnara Mela, that will be conducted up to May 10 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Naturalist K. Manu, Member of Karnataka Nataka Academy Dr. M.A. Zaheeda, Camp Director Anil Revoora, Member of Ranga Samaja H.S. Suresh Babu, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Director of Rangayana Satish Tiptur, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, AHINDA leader Javarappa, Coordinator of Chinnara Mela Arsikere Yoganand and others were present.

Kid taming jumbo, a true talent!

Most of the parents rate the intelligence of their kid by the way of operating the cell phone. It is a tiny device and anybody can learn the way of operating it. In Mudumalai and Bandipur forests, a eight-year-old boy tames the wild tusker, which can be called true skill & talent, said Krupakar.