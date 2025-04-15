D.T. Prakash, Dr. K.V. Lakshmidevi elected as district representatives of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: D.T. Prakash, President of City and District Brahmins Association and Dr. K.V. Lakshmidevi, President of Vipra Mahila Sangama, were elected as the Mysuru District Representatives of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha.

The elections were held for the posts of State President and Mysuru District Representatives of the Mahasabha at Bhagini Samaja premises in Krishnamurthypuram here on Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Out of 4,068 voters in the district, 1,831 cast their votes. Information about votes polled by the candidates for State President were sent to the Central Election Officer, Bengaluru. Later, counting for District Representatives were held.

There were 7 candidates for the 2 posts of District Representatives. Of these, Dr. K.V. Lakshmidevi, who polled 808 votes and D.T. Prakash 635 votes were declared elected. Other candidates Kalkere Nagaraj polled 555 votes while Satyanarayana 527, Jagadish Kumar 472, Bhagyashree 384 and Prematanaya Srinivas secured 38 votes.

Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Society Parvathamma was the Election Officer and G.N. Shivaramaiah supervised the election. Bhanuprakash and Raghunath are in the race of State President and the result for this is being awaited.

After the announcements of the results, the newly elected District Representatives were greeted by community leaders including Mahasabha State Vice-President N. Srikantakumar, former Corporator M.D. Parthasarathy, Hoysala Karnataka Sangha President K.R. Satyanarayana, Brahmana Yuva Vedike President H.N. Sridharamurthy, Gen. Secretary Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri and others.