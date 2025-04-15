CET on Apr. 16 & 17

April 15, 2025

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses including Engineering will be conducted tomorrow (Apr. 16) and day after (Apr. 17) across the State, by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

For outstation candidates and those from the border areas, the CET for Kannada language paper is being held today at five centres — Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Belagavi.

On Apr. 16, the test will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry and on Apr. 17, Mathematics and Biology, in morning session from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

According to KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, unlike previous years, heightened security will be in place this year, with CET being conducted in 775 centres in the State. Apart from CCTV camera surveillance, the webcasting is also arranged to monitor the centres.

As many as 3.31 lakh candidates are appearing for the CET and have been informed in prior about the dress code, reporting time and other do’s and don’ts related to the same.