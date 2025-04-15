ADGP Pronab Mohanty reviews Mysuru District Cybercrime Unit

April 15, 2025

Mysuru: Senior IPS Officer and Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Economics and Narcotics – CEN) Pronab Mohanty inspected the CEN Police Station near Mysuru SP’s Office yesterday.

The visit focused on enhancing cybercrime investigation capabilities and ensuring justice for victims. During his comprehensive review, ADGP Mohanty assessed the Station’s operations and provided crucial guidance on combating increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes.

He emphasised strict adherence to Government Orders regarding online fraud cases while maintaining high investigation standards. The ADGP underscored the growing importance of specialised cybercrime units in tackling digital-age offences effectively.

In a significant directive to Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana and CEN staff, Mohanty stressed: “Our investigations must secure convictions without compounding victims’ trauma. When examining bank transactions and fraud cases, ensure your procedures don’t further harass those already suffering.”

The ADGP highlighted concerning trends in cybercrime patterns, noting: “Despite widespread awareness, we’re seeing highly educated individuals fall prey to trading scams and fake job schemes.” He pressed investigators to stay updated on evolving cybercriminal tactics.

Addressing operational challenges, Mohanty discussed the complexities of tracing crimes originating from other States and foreign jurisdictions. To strengthen capabilities, he promised advanced detection software for the station to ensure proper investigation protocols and successful prosecutions. The review meeting saw participation from key officers including Additional SPs Nagesh and C. Mallik, Dy.SP Raghu, and CEN Inspector Sunil along with station staff.