Indefinite Strike by Truckers’ Association

April 15, 2025

5,000 lorries stay away from roads in Mysuru

Bengaluru / Mysuru: Lorry operators across the State have launched an indefinite strike from midnight yesterday, protesting the hike in diesel prices, increased toll charges and continued harassment by Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), while also pressing for the fulfilment of various other demands.

An estimated six lakh lorries are off the roads across Karnataka following the strike call given by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association. In Mysuru district alone, about 5,000 lorries have suspended operations, along with 4,000 lorries in Chamarajanagar district.

Led by Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaram and Abdul Khader Shahid, lorry operators staged a protest this morning at the Association’s office premises near the foothill of Chamundi Hill, reiterating their demands.

Following the strike, around 400 lorries have been parked at the Mysore New Goods Terminal (MNGT) in Metagalli, with transport operators refusing to load or unload goods from the trains arriving from various destinations.

The impact of the strike is expected to be felt from today, with likely disruptions in the supply of vegetables and fruits, operation of airport and tourist taxis, sand and jellystone transport, delivery of essential commodities to depots, LPG cylinders and fuel supply at petrol stations.

To intensify the protest, lorry operators have also resolved to block inter-state lorries from entering Karnataka through various border check-posts. Kodandaram asserted that the strike will continue until the Government responds to their concerns and rolls back the diesel price hike.

With no resolution in sight yet, businesses and consumers across Karnataka are bracing for potential shortages and price hikes as the transport gridlock continues. The State Government has not yet issued any official response to the escalating crisis.