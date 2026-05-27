Technical snags hit MCC’s building plan approvals

May 27, 2026

Unified Land Management System (ULMS) stalls multiple construction projects

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly introduced online system for approval of building plans under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has run into technical problems, leaving applicants frustrated over delays in getting clearances.

While civic officials maintain that approvals are still being issued, though at a slower pace, several residents claim that not a single building plan has been sanctioned since March 2026.

ULMS system

The State Government recently introduced Unified Land Management System (ULMS), a digital platform aimed at eliminating middlemen, reducing corruption and ensuring time-bound approvals.

However, repeated server crashes and software glitches have severely affected the functioning of the system, delaying approvals across the city.

Earlier, applicants could directly submit documents such as sale deeds, khata certificates, tax receipts, encumbrance certificates and draft building plans prepared by civil engineers at the Corporation office. The process was relatively simple for the public.

Fully online

Under the new system, however, applications can only be filed online through registered professionals, causing confusion and inconvenience for many citizens. Applicants alleged that documents are often not uploaded properly on the portal. “Since ULMS came into force, not a single building plan has been approved within MCC limits,” alleged one applicant.

He claimed that construction activities had slowed down, workers were losing employment and the Corporation was also suffering revenue losses. With the monsoon approaching, many fear that incomplete buildings could face damage and other complications.

Taking more time

Speaking to Star of Mysore, a Corporation official, requesting anonymity, clarified that the approval process had not come to a complete halt.

“Since ULMS is a new system, approvals are taking more time. Server downtime and software-related issues are being regularly reported to the Urban Development Department, and improvements will be made soon,” the official said.

He added that engineers and staff require more training to adapt to the platform and expressed confidence that approvals would become faster once the system stabilises.

The Government plans to eventually expand ULMS to cover land surveys, land conversion, design approvals and land-use change permissions. For now, submission of building plans through ULMS has been made mandatory from April 1, 2026.

Criticising the system, A.P. Nagesh, Vice-President of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Mysuru Unit, said, the online platform was not user-friendly and had adversely affected the construction sector.

“The construction industry has virtually come to a standstill. The Government must immediately resolve the technical issues and ensure that building plan approvals are cleared without delay,” he said.