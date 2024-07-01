Scandal in MUDA exceeds Rs. 5,000 crore: A.H. Vishwanath

July 1, 2024

MLC blames CM’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and ‘gang’ for wrongdoing; calls for CBI probe

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has said that the massive corruption scandal and fraudulent dealings at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) exceeds Rs. 5,000 crore. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, also an MLC, and his ‘gang’ of being directly involved in the scam.

At a press conference held at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday, Vishwanath called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations. He said the affairs of MUDA merit a CBI inquiry as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Government was not transparent and will shield the real accused.

There is a syndicate of elected representatives who were conniving with a section of MUDA officials. He specifically named the Minister of Urban Development, Byrathi Suresh and Dr. Yathindra, insisting on accountability for all implicated individuals.

Vishwanath asserted that a scam of this magnitude could not have occurred without the knowledge and support of CM Siddaramaiah and Byrathi Suresh.

“Byrathi Suresh is personally involved in real estate corruption and is a staunch follower of Siddaramaiah, which is why he holds a significant portfolio of Urban Development. As a close associate of Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh is engaging in fraudulent activities,” Vishwanath stated.

He listed those involved in Dr. Yathindra’s alleged gang: MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, former Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, MLA K. Harishgowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Congress leader Rakesh Papanna, Marigowda’s follower Mohan, brokers Uttam Gowda, Trishul Gowda, among others.

“In 2019, under Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, MUDA had 9,000 sites and now more than 5,000 of these have been manipulated by this gang. Unauthorised dealings were made during both the previous BJP Government and the current Congress Government, violating guidelines. MUDA Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, has direct connections with Minister Byrathi Suresh and has maintained his position for several months,” he said. This scandal demands immediate investigation and accountability to restore trust in the MUDA, he noted.

“Dr. Yathindra and his associates have been manipulating records and employing external staff to alter documents. This tactic is designed to make the external or contract workers scapegoats. In case of an investigation, these workers will be dismissed and action will be taken against them, allowing the real culprits to go scot-free, the MLC said.

“Last Sunday, numerous documents were transported to Bengaluru under the orders of Byrathi Suresh for rationalisation and rectification. The contents of these documents remain a matter of concern,” he said.

Star of Mysore and its sister concern, Mysuru Mithra have bravely brought this scandal to the public domain despite the involvement of powerful Government officials, Ministers and elected representatives. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa was the first elected representative to raise the issue. Without Srivatsa’s efforts and the series of reports by Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, this scandal might have gone unnoticed, further emboldening the corrupt forces. —A.H. Vishwanath, MLC

I will be writing to all bank managers to ensure that loans provided for constructing houses on MUDA sites, alternative plots and those acquired under the 50:50 scheme are legally sanctioned. Illegal sites will be invalidated in due course as the law catches up. Providing loans for these plots could lead banks into financial losses. —R. Raghu Kautilya, President, State BJP OBC Morcha