MUDA’s fraudulent schemes put Charles Sobhraj to shame
July 1, 2024

Scams at MUDA, Valmiki Corporation took place with the blessings of CM Siddaramaiah: C.T. Ravi 

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has raised serious allegations of corruption within the MUDA, specifically concerning land deals.

According to Ravi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are involved in a political drama to cover up this corruption in MUDA and the scandal at the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development  Corporation.

Addressing reporters at BJP Office last evening, Ravi claimed that agricultural land in Mysuru, worth thousands of crores of rupees, has been converted and subsequently fallen into the hands of land-grabbers.

He also questioned the integrity of MUDA’s 50:50 site distribution scheme, sarcastically remarking that the scam is so complex and notorious that it puts Charles Sobhraj   to shame.

“The criminal acts of Charles Sobhraj will look petty if one looks at the fraudulent schemes initiated by MUDA with the help of corrupt officers, elected representatives and those in the Government,” Ravi remarked.

He questioned, “Is it possible for corruption to occur without the CM’s knowledge? Where has the money from MUDA gone? How much money has been funnelled into elections in other States? All of this needs thorough investigation.”

He criticised the CM, known for his multiple Budget presentations, for allegedly leveraging his fame for corrupt activities. “Siddaramaiah always boasts that he is good at numbers and claims to be one of India’s prominent financial brains. How come these scams did not come to his notice?” the MLC asked.

Ravi emphasised that while the State Government may technically hold a secure position, it has lost the trust of the people. “How long can a relationship last without trust? Technically, the Government is safe, but it lacks public confidence,” he asserted.

