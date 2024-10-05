Govt. to take back MUDA’s 50:50 sites ?

October 5, 2024

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy hints at site withdrawal while speaking to reporters in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a significant development regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy announced that the Government intends to revoke all sites allocated under the controversial 50:50 scheme.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru this morning after inaugurating the Raitha Dasara procession at J.K. Grounds, the Minister raised concerns about the legality and integrity of these allocations.

Expressing astonishment over the allegations surrounding the issue, Cheluvarayaswamy called the scheme “illegal.” He underscored the necessity for scrutiny, stating, “This represents a high ratio of site allocations, and the Government is poised to withdraw the allocations made under the 50:50 scheme.”

The Minister’s remarks indicate that the Government is taking proactive steps to address the scam. This follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi voluntarily surrendering her 14 sites to MUDA, which she received under the 50:50 scheme in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

“It’s not just MLA G.T. Devegowda; similar issues exist for many others. I will not name individuals,” he stated. When asked if illegal allocations would be returned, he reiterated that the Government will reclaim such properties.

The Minister emphasised that accountability is essential, urging everyone to emulate the example set by CM’s wife, who voluntarily surrendered her sites. He said, “Those who obtained land illegally must give it back.”