Yuva Dasara Stars to perform from tomorrow

October 5, 2024

Oct. 6- Shreya Ghoshal; Oct. 7- Ravi Basrur; Oct. 8- Badshah; Oct. 9- A.R. Rahman; Oct. 10- Ilaiyaraaja to enthral audience between 6 pm and 10 pm everyday

Mysuru: The highly anticipated Yuva Dasara is set to kick off tomorrow evening at the expansive 100-acre venue near Uttanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru. The musical extravaganza will begin with a concert featuring the ‘nightingale’ herself, Shreya Ghoshal.

This year, the District Administration and the Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee have opted to host the five-day event outside the city to accommodate a larger audience and mitigate traffic congestion. The new venue is expected to welcome over a lakh attendees on each day of this grand celebration.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in the city yesterday, Dasara Special Officer and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy dismissed concerns regarding security and safety at the new location, assuring that ample Police personnel would be deployed to maintain vigilant oversight throughout the event.

“We have also arranged sufficient parking space and will operate about 200 to 250 buses from both the City Bus Stand and Sub-Urban Bus Stands to the venue. Details regarding bus timings and boarding locations will be shared following discussions with officials,” he added.

Regarding sponsorship, the DC stated that the sub-committee had not received any sponsors for Yuva Dasara, with organisations expressing interest only in supporting the main Dasara event. “If any organisations or companies are willing to sponsor the event, we are open to discussions,” he affirmed.

No passes for Yuva Dasara

The committee has not issued any passes for the Yuva Dasara event, except for approximately 5,000 tickets available for those who wish to enjoy the performances up close. “We have provided an opportunity for about 95,000 spectators to watch the event free of charge, with all necessary amenities, including lighting and seating arrangements,” stated the DC.

This year, the District Administration has implemented a ticketing system for Yuva Dasara. Initially, tickets were priced at Rs. 5,000 for the ‘Diamond Zone’ and Rs. 8,000 for the ‘Platinum Zone’. However, in response to public demand for lower ticket prices, the authorities have introduced additional tickets priced at Rs. 1,500 for the ‘Silver Zone’ and Rs. 2,500 for the ‘Gold Zone’.

The Rs. 1,500 tickets will be available for the concerts of Ravi Basrur and Badshah, while for the remaining three shows featuring Shreya Ghoshal, A.R. Rahman, and Ilaiyaraaja, the minimum ticket price is set at Rs. 2,500.

Tight police security

Yuva Dasara Sub Committee Deputy Special Officer and SP N. Vishnuvardhana addressed the media, announcing that a total of 1,239 Police personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed at the venue and along the route, alongside the installation of CCTV cameras as part of security measures.

He explained that the event was relocated from Maharaja College Ground to minimise traffic congestion, with necessary steps taken to ensure the safety of women and children. “There is no need for the public to have apprehensions; we have implemented measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and the safety of women and children at the venue,” he stated.

The Police deployment includes four SPs, 12 Dy.SPs, 37 inspectors, 76 ASIs, 600 head constables and constables, 100 Women Police, 300 Home Guards, six KSRP platoons, 10 DAR platoons, 10 anti-sabotage check teams, four quick response teams, two ambulances, two fire engines, and one mobile command vehicle stationed at the venue and along roads leading to it.

To facilitate traffic flow, the department has assigned two inspectors, six PSIs, 10 ASIs, and 50 head constables and constables. Additionally, three patrolling vehicles will be constantly on the move to ensure safety. Authorities have also erected 10 watchtowers and set up 5-6 help desks for public assistance, with parking arrangements for approximately 3,000 vehicles in two different locations.

Separate seating for women

Addressing concerns about women’s safety, the authorities have created a separate enclosure for women, offering about 5,000 seats to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.

“We have also contacted the Forest Department to implement necessary precautionary measures to prevent the intrusion of wild animals from Chamundi Hill or nearby forest areas.

The roads leading to the venue, along with the Ring Road, will be well-lit, and efforts will be made to ensure the timely commencement and conclusion of events so that attendees can travel safely,” the SP added.

Offline ticket sales

The Office of Deputy Commissioner has issued a press note stating that tickets for Torchlight Parade and Jumboo Savari will be available for offline sale both at the ticket counters of Mysore Palace and Spandana Centre in DC office premises at Siddarthanagar.